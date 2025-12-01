Political timing under scrutiny as Tata Group backs BJP after semiconductor approvals

Weeks after the Union Cabinet approved two of its semiconductor units, Tata Group emerged as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) largest donor for the 2023-24 period, sparking debate over corporate influence and political funding in India.

The News Minute reported that on 29 February 2024, the Modi Cabinet cleared a fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) in partnership with Taiwan’s Powerchip, and an Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Morigaon, Assam, by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd (TSAT).

Both projects received substantial government subsidies covering half the project costs, totalling Rs 44,203 crore under the Rs 76,000 crore Semicon India Programme. Significantly, both units are located in BJP-ruled states and are intended to boost domestic chip production for sectors such as automotive and telecommunications.

Just weeks after these approvals, in April 2024, Tata Group donated Rs 758 crore to the BJP via an electoral trust, the single largest contribution to the party for that period, according to Election Commission disclosures. The donation came amid heightened scrutiny of political funding, as the timing followed closely on the heels of the Cabinet nod for Tata’s semiconductor projects. Critics have questioned whether the sequence of approvals and donations signals an indirect quid pro quo, though no formal probe has established any illegality.

Historically, Tata has donated to the BJP through electoral trusts. In 2018-19, the Progressive Electoral Trust contributed Rs 356 crore to the party, representing 75 per cent of BJP’s corporate funding that year. The April 2024 contribution dwarfs previous records, making Tata the party’s largest corporate donor ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an article published by Scroll.in said.

Electoral trusts, introduced in 2013, allow companies to channel donations anonymously to political parties. This differs from the now-defunct electoral bonds scheme, which ran from 2018 to 2024 and raised Rs 16,500 crore overall.