Quick commerce drives festive sales growth as smartphones lose ground
Longer sale season lifts online spending, while average card payments fall 13 per cent and smartphone volumes weaken
Online festive sales reached Rs 1,40,800 crore in 2026, up 17 per cent from 2025, across a longer sale period
Quick commerce orders surged 75 per cent, while orders through marketplaces increased 8 per cent
Smartphone sales value fell around 15 per cent, weighing on overall growth despite higher average selling prices
India’s online festive sales rose 17 per cent year-on-year to nearly Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2026, supported by strong growth in quick commerce orders, although weaker smartphone sales limited the overall increase, according to Datum Intelligence.
The research firm estimated gross merchandise value (GMV), the total value of goods sold, at Rs 1,40,800 crore across 34 sale days ending November 9. In comparison, festive sales in 2025 totalled Rs 1.2 lakh crore over 30 days.
The longer sales window is an important distinction when comparing the two seasons, with this year’s headline growth covering four additional days.
Quick commerce recorded the fastest order growth at 75 per cent year-on-year. Orders through brand websites increased 27–30 per cent, while marketplace orders rose 8 per cent.
Sales gathered pace towards the end of the season. The fourth week and the final four days together registered 71 per cent growth over the corresponding period in 2025, the report said.
Smaller card payments
Card transaction data showed a different pattern from the overall sales figures. During the first 32 sale days, the number of online card transactions increased 7 per cent, but their combined value fell 6 per cent.
The average card payment declined 13 per cent to Rs 5,970, compared with Rs 6,830 a year earlier.
These figures cover card payments over a shorter period than the report’s overall GMV estimate and represent a separate measure of festive shopping activity.
Smartphones weigh on growth
Mobile phones, traditionally a major contributor to festive online spending, accounted for around 25 per cent of GMV this year, down from 35.2 per cent in 2025.
Online smartphone sales volumes fell 25–33 per cent. Average selling prices, however, increased 16–19 per cent, partly because of higher memory costs.
Despite the rise in prices, the total value of smartphone sales declined around 15 per cent. Datum Intelligence estimated that overall festive sales growth would have reached around 22 per cent without the contraction in smartphones, against the reported 17 per cent.
Platforms report gains across different measures
Major e-commerce companies separately reported growth during their festive promotions, although their disclosures covered different periods and measures and cannot be compared directly.
Amazon said shopping volume had risen more than 50 per cent by November 3 compared with the previous festive season.
Flipkart reported growth of up to 22 per cent across orders, units sold and buyers during its 11-day Big Billion Days sale.
Meesho said orders on the opening day of its Mega Blockbuster Sale increased 75 per cent year-on-year, while the number of customers placing orders rose 60 per cent.
With IANS inputs