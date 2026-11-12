Quick commerce drives festive sales growth as smartphones lose ground

Online festive sales reached Rs 1,40,800 crore in 2026, up 17 per cent from 2025, across a longer sale period

Quick commerce orders surged 75 per cent, while orders through marketplaces increased 8 per cent

Smartphone sales value fell around 15 per cent, weighing on overall growth despite higher average selling prices

India’s online festive sales rose 17 per cent year-on-year to nearly Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2026, supported by strong growth in quick commerce orders, although weaker smartphone sales limited the overall increase, according to Datum Intelligence.

The research firm estimated gross merchandise value (GMV), the total value of goods sold, at Rs 1,40,800 crore across 34 sale days ending November 9. In comparison, festive sales in 2025 totalled Rs 1.2 lakh crore over 30 days.

The longer sales window is an important distinction when comparing the two seasons, with this year’s headline growth covering four additional days.

Quick commerce recorded the fastest order growth at 75 per cent year-on-year. Orders through brand websites increased 27–30 per cent, while marketplace orders rose 8 per cent.

Sales gathered pace towards the end of the season. The fourth week and the final four days together registered 71 per cent growth over the corresponding period in 2025, the report said.