Quick commerce platform Dunzo lays off 30% of its workforce

Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has laid off at least 30 per cent of its workforce, nearly 300 employees, after it raised $75 million in a fresh funding round.



According to sources, Kabeer Biswas, Dunzo Founder and CEO, told employees in a town-hall meeting about the latest round of layoffs.



When reached, Dunzo did not immediately comment.



The Economic Times was first to report about the development. In January, Dunzo had laid off 3 per cent of its workforce amid cost-cutting measures, as the company looked at team structures and network design to build efficiency into its teams.