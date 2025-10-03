Rahul Gandhi terms Indian automakers in Colombia as ‘innovation over cronyism’

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has lauded the success of Indian two-wheeler manufacturers in Colombia, describing their achievements as an example of “innovation over cronyism”, while taking a veiled dig at industrial groups widely seen as favoured by the government.

In a post on X during his visit to Colombia, Gandhi wrote: 'Proud to see Bajaj, Hero & TVS do so well in Colombia. Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job.'

He suggested that unlike these companies, some large industrial groups in India have benefited from close ties with the government, including preferential policies, contracts, and regulatory advantages, enabling rapid domestic growth without necessarily relying on innovation or global competitiveness.

Bajaj Auto operates a major assembly facility in Medellín and a three-wheeler plant in Barranquilla. Hero MotoCorp established a factory in Villa Rica near Cali in 2015, while TVS Motor Company has developed an extensive dealer and service network. Royal Enfield also entered Colombia with an assembly plant in Envigado, Antioquia, in 2021.

Colombia has become a key international market for Indian two-wheelers, with demand driven by affordability, reliability, and adaptability. Analysts note that the success of these companies highlights India’s potential as a global hub for technologically advanced, cost-effective mobility solutions that were achieved through merit rather than political patronage.