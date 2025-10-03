Rahul Gandhi terms Indian automakers in Colombia as ‘innovation over cronyism’
Suggests these companies succeed internationally through innovation and quality, rather than relying on political favouritism
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has lauded the success of Indian two-wheeler manufacturers in Colombia, describing their achievements as an example of “innovation over cronyism”, while taking a veiled dig at industrial groups widely seen as favoured by the government.
In a post on X during his visit to Colombia, Gandhi wrote: 'Proud to see Bajaj, Hero & TVS do so well in Colombia. Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job.'
He suggested that unlike these companies, some large industrial groups in India have benefited from close ties with the government, including preferential policies, contracts, and regulatory advantages, enabling rapid domestic growth without necessarily relying on innovation or global competitiveness.
Bajaj Auto operates a major assembly facility in Medellín and a three-wheeler plant in Barranquilla. Hero MotoCorp established a factory in Villa Rica near Cali in 2015, while TVS Motor Company has developed an extensive dealer and service network. Royal Enfield also entered Colombia with an assembly plant in Envigado, Antioquia, in 2021.
Colombia has become a key international market for Indian two-wheelers, with demand driven by affordability, reliability, and adaptability. Analysts note that the success of these companies highlights India’s potential as a global hub for technologically advanced, cost-effective mobility solutions that were achieved through merit rather than political patronage.
Gandhi’s comments also included veiled criticism of how some industrialists, like Adani who is often named in political discourse as being close to the Modi government, have allegedly flourished domestically due to political favouritism.
By contrast, he underscored that Bajaj, Hero, and TVS have built their global reputation through product innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic expansion, without depending on government influence.
India’s footprint in Colombia extends beyond automobiles. Pharmaceutical companies such as Dr Reddy’s, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, IPCA, and MSN Labs supply generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients. IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, and Zoho operate local subsidiaries serving banking, telecom, and outsourcing clients.
Agrochemical firms, led by United Phosphorus Ltd and Sharda Cropchem, maintain local production and distribution networks, while ONGC Videsh Ltd participates in oil exploration via its joint venture Mansarovar Energy Colombia Ltd. Indian companies are also active in infrastructure, ethanol production, packaging, and pollution control equipment.
Trade relations between India and Colombia continue to grow, facilitated by business delegations, trade fairs, and B2B meetings that link Colombian importers with Indian exporters across sectors such as textiles, auto components, renewable energy, and electronics.
Gandhi’s observations emphasise the contrast between Indian companies thriving through innovation and merit abroad and those that have grown domestically through political connections, highlighting the critical role of independent enterprise in achieving international success.