Ransomware attack on C-Edge disrupts ATM and UPI services for several banks

Customers of around 300 small-sized lenders across the country have not been able to access payments services like withdrawing cash at ATMs or using UPI due to a ransomware attack at technology service provider (TSP) C-Edge Technologies.

The impact was felt by customers of cooperative banks and regional rural banks which depend on C-Edge, a joint venture between SBI and TCS, officials said, adding that other banking services were functioning normally.

The issues are being faced for the last two days after the discovery of a breach of the system at C-Edge, they said, adding that necessary precautions starting with isolating the C-Edge system had to be taken to protect the larger payments system.

There has, however, not been any report of financial loss because of the breach, they said.

“C-Edge Technologies….has been possibly impacted by a ransomware attack impacting a few of their systems,” the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a late evening statement, adding that it had to temporarily isolate C-Edge from accessing the retail payment systems operated by NPCI.

Restoration work is being undertaken on a war footing along with C-Edge Technologies and a necessary security review is in process, it added.