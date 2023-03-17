Ratan Tata appointed to 'Order of Australia' for bolstering bilateral ties

Tata has also been involved in disaster relief efforts and has supported organisations that provide aid to those in need, such as after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, during which two Australians tragically lost their lives.



The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has been based in Australia since 1998, employs the largest number of Australians of any Indian company, with 17,000 staff and associates. TCS also contributes to the Australian community through a significant pro-bono programme which offers complimentary IT services to six not-for-profit Australian organisations in the fields of health and Indigenous leadership.



Ratan Tata has received numerous international awards and commendations for his contributions to business, industry, engineering, leadership, culture, and peace, including a Doctor of Business honoris causa from the University of New South Wales.