RBI increases UPI transaction limit for tax payments from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday, 8 August.

“UPI has become the most preferred mode of payment, due to its seamless features. Currently, the transaction limit for UPI is capped at Rs 1 lakh. Based on the various use cases, the Reserve Bank has periodically reviewed and enhanced the limits for a few categories like capital markets, IPO subscriptions, loan collections, insurance, medical and educational services, etc.,” Das said.

“As direct and indirect tax payments are common, regular and high value, it has been decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction.

Necessary instructions will be issued separately,” he added.

The RBI is also making a provision for the Introduction of Delegated Payments through UPI which will enable a secondary user to make payments using UPI by making use of the bank account of the primary user.

The step is aimed at further deepening the reach and usage of digital payments.

“The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has a very large user base of 424 million individuals.

There is, however, potential for further expansion of the user base,” Das said.