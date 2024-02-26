RBI penalises SBI, Canara Bank for non-compliance with banking regulations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday that it has imposed penalties on the State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank for non-compliance with banking regulations and RBI directions.

In an order dated 26 February, the RBI slapped a penalty of Rs 2 crore on SBI for contravention of provisions of the Banking Regulation Act and non-compliance with the Depositor Education Awareness Fund Scheme.

The RBI said an examination of the risk assessment/inspection report revealed, inter alia, that SBI held shares as pledgee of an amount exceeding 30 per cent of paid-up share capital of certain companies and also failed to credit eligible amount to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the period prescribed in the BR Act.