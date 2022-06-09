RBI to soon come out with regulatory architecture on digital lending platforms

"It is my humble request to all those using such apps to first check if the app is RBI registered or not. If the app is RBI registered, the central bank will act immediately in case of any misdoing, I assure you," he had said.



The governor on Thursday said the RBI does recognise the role of existing as well as emerging businesses for economic progress.



The long-term success of any business is directly linked to its quality of governance, internal control systems and the robustness of its risk and the organisational culture, he noted.



The central bank has been pushing for improvements in the governance and compliance culture of its regulated entities like banks, NBFCs and other financial entities through a series of measures, Das said.