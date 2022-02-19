Re-opening of offices, institutions to boost two-wheeler sales

Re-opening of offices as well as educational institutions is expected to give a boost to two-wheeler sales volume on a sequential basis.



Accordingly, the sequential improvement is expected to sustain in February 2022, supported by a gradual easing of the supply-side constraints, re-opening of offices and colleges, as well as relaxation in travel restrictions and the measures announced in the FY23 Union Budget.



However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the segments' sales were dented in January 2022 due to lower rural demand, staggered state-wise restrictions amid the third wave of Covid-19 and production constraints in the premium two-wheeler segment.