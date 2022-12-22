Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. set to acquire METRO Cash & Carry India in Rs 2,850 crore deal

Steffen Greubel, CEO of METRO AG, said, "With METRO India, we are selling a growing and profitable wholesale business in a very dynamic market at the right time. We are convinced that in Reliance we have found a suitable partner, who is willing and able to successfully lead METRO India into the future in this market environment. This in one hand will benefit both our customers and our employees, for whose loyalty and performance we are very grateful, and on the other hand will enable METRO to focus on accelerating growth in remaining country portfolio."



With the acquisition of METRO India, Reliance Retail will continue to build reach across the country to serve the entire spectrum of Indian society i.e. households, kiranas and merchants, HoReCa and small and medium enterprises and institutions, and be the partner of choice, and enable win-win opportunities for producers, brand companies and global suppliers.



The transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions and is expected to complete by March 2023.