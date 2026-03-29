Rising crude, West Asia tensions to steer Dalal Street next week

The Indian stock market ended the week on a weak footing, extending its losing streak for the fifth consecutive week, as rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee and escalating tensions in West Asia weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Both benchmark indices — BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 — posted sharp declines on Friday (27 March), falling more than 2 per cent each. The Sensex tumbled 1,690 points, or 2.25 per cent, to close at 73,583, while the Nifty dropped 487 points, or 2.09 per cent, to settle at 22,819.60.

Market experts noted that global headwinds are likely to remain the dominant drivers in the coming week. Technically, analysts warned that a decisive breakdown below the 22,700–22,500 range on the Nifty could intensify selling pressure, potentially dragging the index towards the 22,000–21,744 zone, near its 52-week lows.

On the upside, the 23,000–23,100 band is expected to act as immediate resistance, followed by a stronger supply zone between 23,300 and 23,500.