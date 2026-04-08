Rupee rises by 40 paise as oil prices slide over two-week ceasefire decision

The Indian rupee extended its gains for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, strengthening against the US dollar as global markets found relief following a tentative ceasefire between the United States and Iran, easing tensions in West Asia.

The domestic currency appreciated by 0.4 per cent to 92.61 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 93, tracking a broader rebound in global equities and risk sentiment. The uptrend comes after weeks of volatility triggered by escalating conflict in the West Asia.

The shift in market mood followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump, who declared a two-week pause in hostilities with Iran, linked to the reopening of the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had instructed US forces to stand down, just hours after issuing stark warnings that had heightened fears of a broader conflict.

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, signalling policy stability even as external conditions remain fluid.