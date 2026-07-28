Rupee strengthens 35 paise to 95.64 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee extended its gains for a third straight session on Tuesday, appreciating 35 paise to 95.64 against the US dollar in early trade, supported by easing crude oil prices, a softer US dollar and positive sentiment in domestic equity markets.

The Indian currency opened at 95.75 in the interbank foreign exchange market before strengthening further to 95.64 against the greenback. The rally follows Monday's sharp 54-paise gain, after the rupee had also advanced 20 paise in the previous trading session.

Foreign exchange traders attributed the rupee's continued recovery to declining global oil prices, a weaker dollar index and improved investor sentiment in Indian equities.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent lower at 101.31.

Global crude prices also remained under pressure, with Brent crude futures falling 1.43 per cent to USD 87.10 a barrel.