Sam Altman saga: OpenAI coworkers threaten to walk as Microsoft scoops up former CEO

Since 38-year-old Sam Altman, co-founder and former CEO of OpenAI, was abruptly fired from the leading artificial intelligence company, parallels have been drawn to the high-profile ousting of Steve Jobs from Apple in 1985.

Altman's departure, characterised by accusations of "not being candid in his communications", has sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley, leaving many questioning the motives behind what some perceive as a boardroom coup.

Lending credibility to the claims that Altman's not the one being less than candid is the recent clamour from his colleagues to bring him back—out of the teeth of Microsoft, which just snapped him up yesterday in what many industry watchers perceive as a major coup!