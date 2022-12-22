Sam Bankman-Fried's 2 friends plead guilty, no news on Nishad Singh

Wang was a co-founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and owned 10 percent of Alameda Research.



Ellison served as CEO of Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research.



Ellison pleaded guilty to seven counts and faces up to 110 years in prison. Wang pleaded guilty to four counts and faces up to 50 years in prison.



The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have filed civil suits against FTX and its ket executives.



After the arrest of Bankman-Fried from the Bahamas who has agreed to be extradited to the US, all eyes were on his key associates, including Singh.



Singh was in the inner circle of FTX's 30-year-old founder Bankman-Fried.



As FTX's director of engineering, he lived in a penthouse in the Bahamas, along with Ellison and Wang.