SEBI issues interim order against JM Financial, warns of further action

In a stern move by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), JM Financial has been barred from taking new mandates as a lead manager for public issues of debt securities. This action, coming in the wake of an investigation into a public issue of non-convertible debentures during 2023, is being seen as an indictment of JM Financial’s disregard for integrity and fair-price discovery.

JM Financial is a leading financial services group with the distinction of being one of the oldest merchant bankers in India, specialising in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and restructuring advisory across domestic and international markets.

According to SEBI's interim order issued on Thursday, JM Financial is permitted to continue its role for existing mandates for a period of 60 days from the date of the order. The investigation revealed troubling findings regarding JM Financial’s involvement as the lead manager, along with its associated entity, JM Financial NBFC.

Following an investigation into a public issue of non-convertible debentures in 2023, SEBI took action against JM Financial and its associated entity, JM Financial NBFC. Earlier on 27 February, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) had uncovered various manipulations, including the repeated facilitation of a group of the company's customers to bid for IPOs using loaned funds.

The RBI's findings revealed a lack of diligence in credit underwriting and financing against minimal margins and the same was also cited by SEBI, while indicating that more action was to follow.