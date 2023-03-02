SEBI slaps market ban on actor Arshad Warsi, 45 others for share price manipulation

Similar videos about Sharpline were also uploaded on two YouTube channels-- Midcap calls and Profit Yatra in the second half of May last year.

These YouTube videos peddled false and misleading news to recommend that investors should buy shares of Sadhna and Sharpline for extraordinary profits, Sebi said in its two separate interim orders.

Subsequent to the release of the misleading YouTube videos, there was an increase in the price and trading volume of the scrip of two firms. The volumes appear to have been contributed by a large number of retail investors likely influenced by the misleading YouTube videos.

During this period, certain promoter shareholders, key management personnel of Sadhna, and non-promoter shareholders offloaded a significant part of their holdings at inflated prices and booked profits.

One of the misleading videos on these YouTube channels was that Sadhna Broadcast Ltd is going to be taken over by Adani group and after the deal, the margins of the company will increase.

In addition, there were other videos like the company is moving from TV production to movie production and a big American corporation has entered into a contract for Rs 1,100 crore to produce four devotional movies where the money will be brought in by the American investor but the rights will remain with Sadhna and in one of the videos, apparently a pic of industrialist Gautam Adani can be seen.

SEBI has classified these entities into categories like -- creator of YouTube channels (Manish Mishra), net sellers/ promoters and profit makers (NSs), volume creators (VCs) and information carriers (ICs).

SEBI noted, prima facie, these entities collectively helped create trading volumes and interest in the scrip, spread false and misleading YouTube videos, and hence induced investors to buy the companies scrips at elevated prices, thereby prima facie violating the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules.\

Collectively, NSs and some of the VCs have booked extraordinary profits as a result of this scheme.

In the case of Sadhna, SEBI said that elaborate modus operandi adopted by the entities noticee including the egregious misuse of patently false and misleading YouTube videos, had led to drastic increase in the number of small shareholders -- from 2,167 to 55,343 shareholders who ended up buying shares from the noticee net sellers and volume creators at inflated price, while small shareholders number shot up from 517 to 20,009 in the case of Sharpline.

Accordingly, the regulator has barred these 45 entities "from buying, selling or dealing in securities either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever until further orders". Some of these entities were involved in both cases.

Also, all the entities have been directed not to dispose of any assets, whether movable or immovable including money lying in bank accounts except with the prior permission of Sebi until the impounded amount is deposited in the escrow account.