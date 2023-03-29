Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

Besides, the regulator has given its nod for norms for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosures by listed companies.



According to a release issued after the board meeting, Sebi said it has decided to end the practice of individuals having permanent seats at boards of listed companies. The move is part of efforts to further boost the corporate governance ecosystem.



Among other measures, the regulator will put in place a formal mechanism to prevent frauds and market abuse by stock brokers.



Further, Sebi will introduce fund-blocking facility for secondary market transactions like being done for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). The measure is aimed at safeguarding investors' money from misuse by stock brokers.