SEBI's new measures could halve trading volumes in F&O segment

Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) new measures to curb derivatives trading could halve volumes in the futures and options (F&O) segment, according to a media report.

Media report citing sources said that volumes could drop by as much as 50 per cent after new measures take effect. They expect around 50 to 60 per cent of traders to exit the F&O segment due to higher contract sizes.

Sources further said, "If there is no change in the volume of the derivatives market after the implementation of the new rules, then SEBI can take further action."

"Due to SEBI's action, the average trade size of futures and options may increase to Rs 20,000 in FY 2025, which is currently Rs 5,500," the report stated.