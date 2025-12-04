Sensex and Nifty erase gains amid choppy trade; rupee hits fresh low

The equity benchmarks swung sharply through Thursday’s session, with the Sensex and Nifty rising in early trade before losing momentum as investors chose to book profits. The Sensex slipped nearly 400 points from its intraday high, while the Nifty briefly fell below the 26,000 mark before recovering.

By early afternoon, both indices were marginally lower, reflecting a cautious mood as traders reacted to multiple domestic and global triggers. A fresh slide in the rupee was one of the key factors unsettling sentiment. The currency dropped 28 paise to 90.43 against the US dollar, a new low that typically makes foreign investors wary of Indian assets.

Moneycontrol reported that this came on the back of sustained selling by overseas investors, who offloaded nearly Rs 3,207 crore worth of equities on Wednesday, marking the fifth consecutive session of outflows.

The upcoming monetary policy announcement also weighed on market direction. The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee will reveal its decision on Friday, and although growth remains strong, the weakening rupee has raised questions over whether the central bank might alter its stance.