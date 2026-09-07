Sensex and Nifty open lower amid IPO rush and West Asia tensions

Indian equity benchmarks opened marginally lower on Monday as a packed initial public offering calendar and continuing tensions in the West Asia dampened investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 began the session at 23,883.15, down 14.55 points, or 0.06 per cent. The Sensex declined 69.38 points, or 0.09 per cent, to open at 76,446.05.

Sectoral performance was mixed in early trade. The Nifty Media index fell 1.26 per cent, while the Nifty IT index declined 1.15 per cent, making them the biggest laggards.

The auto, chemicals, private bank, fast-moving consumer goods and cement indices also traded in negative territory. In contrast, the Nifty Oil and Gas index edged 0.06 per cent higher, while the metal, public-sector bank and realty indices gained as much as 0.38 per cent.

Analysts said the domestic market had been moving lower for four consecutive weeks despite encouraging economic indicators and corporate earnings.