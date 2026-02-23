Sensex and Nifty rally at open on boost from US tariff ruling

Indian equity benchmarks began the week on a firm footing on Monday, supported by positive global cues and improved investor sentiment following a US court decision overturning tariffs introduced under President Donald Trump.

In early trade, the BSE Sensex climbed 563 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 83,375, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 170 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 25,741.

Broader markets were largely in step with the headline indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 edged up 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed with a gain of 0.86 per cent.

Most sectoral indices traded in positive territory. Nifty PSU Bank led the advances with a rise of 1.13 per cent, while metal and auto stocks also saw healthy buying interest, gaining 0.77 per cent and 0.83 per cent respectively.

However, the IT and chemicals segments bucked the trend, slipping 0.10 per cent and 0.26 per cent.

Market analysts said the decision by the US Supreme Court to strike down the Trump-era tariffs had improved global risk appetite. They also noted that India’s trade negotiating team had deferred its planned visit to the United States in light of the changed circumstances.