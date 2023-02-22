Sensex drops over 500 pts, Nifty 150 pts; 42 stocks in Nifty 50 decline

Nifty 50 Index slipped for the third consecutive session trading 600 points lower at noon on Wednesday. Forty-two of the Nifty 50 basket were trading with losses. Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, and Eicher Motors were the top losers, down 2.3 per cent to 6.2 per cent.

A look at the Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 showed lower trading extending initial losses. Financial and oil and gas shares led the indices lower. Barring healthcare shares, all Nifty 50 sectoral indices were trading in the red around noon. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finance were among the top losers, while Bajaj Auto, Britannia, and Tata Consumer, were up 0.3 to 0.9 per cent, making them the top index gainers.

In the morning trade, the Nifty hit levels below 17,700 while the Sensex fell more than 550 points. From Tuesday's level of Rs 265.21 lakh crore, the BSE market capitalization decreased by Rs 2.79 lakh crore to Rs 262.41 lakh crore.