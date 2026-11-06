Sensex edges higher, Nifty slips as India withstands global AI stock rout

Sensex edged higher while Nifty slipped marginally, as Indian equities showed resilience against a sharp global technology selloff

Provisional data showed foreign investors bought Rs 13,801.83 crore of Indian equities on Thursday, supporting hopes of further inflows

Concerns over AI spending and possible restrictions on new US data centres hit global markets, although Nomura considers a federal moratorium unlikely

Indian equities resisted the worst of a global technology selloff on Friday, with the Sensex trading modestly higher and the Nifty edging lower as strong foreign buying and encouraging corporate earnings supported sentiment.

The BSE Sensex stood at 79,460.30, up 150.29 points, or 0.19 per cent. The Nifty was trading at 24,516.10, down 20.50 points, or 0.08 per cent.

The relatively steady performance contrasted with steep declines across Asian markets following a Wall Street rout that erased more than $2 trillion in market value. Investors were reassessing the outlook for artificial intelligence spending amid concerns about potential restrictions on new US data centres following Democratic gains in the midterm elections.

The divergence fuelled expectations of a “reverse AI” trade, with investors potentially shifting allocations from markets heavily exposed to artificial intelligence towards India and other alternatives within emerging markets.

Provisional figures showing foreign portfolio purchases of Rs 13,801.83 crore on Thursday strengthened that view.

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said India had been among the markets least affected by the global selloff. Foreign institutional investors had purchased equities worth Rs 35,781 crore over the previous five trading sessions, he said.

He expected continued overseas buying to support the market despite selling and profit-taking by domestic institutional investors. Better-than-expected earnings also provided a fundamental basis for the recent rally, he added.