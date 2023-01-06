Sensex falls for 3rd day, ends below 60k

Equity benchmarks pared initial gains to end lower on Friday, recording their third day of decline, amid weak trend in IT counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 452.90 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 59,900.37. During the day, it tanked 683.36 points or 1.13 per cent to 59,669.91.

The broader NSE Nifty went lower by 132.70 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 17,859.45.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Tata Motors were the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Nestle, ITC and Larsen & Toubro were the winners.