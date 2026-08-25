Sensex, Nifty decline as US-Iran tensions and high crude weigh on markets

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded lower on Tuesday as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, elevated crude oil prices and weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex initially slipped 30 points to 77,336.32, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 38.80 points to 24,179.50.

Losses deepened as trading progressed, with the Sensex falling 139.96 points to 77,235.23. The Nifty was down 66.75 points at 24,162.50.

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards in the Sensex pack.

Trent, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and Bharat Electronics were among the stocks trading in positive territory.

Crude oil prices remained elevated as markets assessed the implications of Washington’s expanded sanctions against Tehran. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.35 per cent to $92.49 a barrel.

Higher crude prices typically put pressure on Indian markets because the country depends heavily on oil imports. A sustained increase can add to inflation, widen the current account deficit and affect corporate margins.