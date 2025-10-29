Sensex, Nifty edge higher on dovish Fed expectations amid fresh foreign fund inflows

Indian equity benchmarks rebounded in early trade on Wednesday, mirroring strong global sentiment amid optimism over a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut and renewed foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 287.94 points to 84,916.10, while the NSE Nifty gained 86.65 points to 26,022.85 in early deals.

Among the major gainers on the Sensex were Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, and Adani Ports. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, and Axis Bank traded in the red.

“Global markets remain upbeat, buoyed by the sustained rally in the US,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. “Investors are awaiting the Fed’s decision, which is widely expected to include a 25-basis-point rate cut. However, the commentary on quantitative tightening will be key.”