Sensex, Nifty end week lower as global tensions and oil surge weigh on markets

Indian equity markets closed the week on a weaker note, with benchmark indices slipping amid sustained foreign investor selling and a sharp rise in global crude oil prices.

The Nifty 50 declined by 0.73 per cent over the week and fell 0.74 per cent on the final trading session to settle at 23,997. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex dropped 582 points on the day, ending at 76,913, marking a weekly loss of 0.97 per cent.

Market sentiment remained cautious as geopolitical tensions, particularly disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, continued to unsettle global markets. The situation has contributed to elevated crude oil prices, which climbed to around $126 per barrel — their highest level in four years — raising concerns over inflation and potential fuel price increases.

The surge in oil prices has also put pressure on the Indian rupee and heightened fears of capital outflows, given India’s dependence on energy imports.

Sectorally, most indices ended in negative territory. Metal, public sector banking, realty and FMCG stocks were among the worst performers. However, information technology and pharmaceutical shares showed relative resilience, providing some support to the market.