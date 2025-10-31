Sensex, Nifty extend losses amid sustained FII selling and weak global cues

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses on Friday, 31 October, as sustained selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and weak global cues continued to weigh on investor sentiment. At around 11.15 a.m., the Sensex dropped 317.16 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 84,087.30, while the Nifty50 slipped 104 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 25,773.85.

Among the major laggards in the Nifty pack were NTPC, ETERNAL, Max Healthcare Institute, Cipla and InterGlobe Aviation, each declining up to 2 per cent.

Analysts attributed the ongoing decline primarily to persistent FII outflows. FIIs sold equities worth Rs 3,077.59 crore on Thursday, marking the second straight session of heavy selling after offloading Rs 2,540.16 crore on Wednesday.

Market experts said the consistent withdrawal of foreign funds has dampened investor confidence and increased volatility. Dr V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, observed that renewed selling by FIIs is likely to act as a drag on the market in the near term.

Weak cues from global markets also exerted pressure on domestic equities. Key Asian indices, including Shanghai’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, were trading lower, following a negative close on Wall Street overnight.

Commenting on the broader global sentiment, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that markets across Asia were trading cautiously on Friday morning as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy signals and awaited upcoming economic data for clarity on the global outlook.