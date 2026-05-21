Sensex, Nifty open higher as easing oil prices lift market sentiment

Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Thursday, tracking strong gains in global markets and softer crude oil prices amid growing optimism over a possible de-escalation of tensions in West Asia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 327.74 points in early trade to 75,646.13, while the Nifty 50 advanced 111.75 points to 23,772.05.

Among the top gainers on the Sensex were InterGlobe Aviation, Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro and Eternal.

On the other hand, Trent, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Investor sentiment was buoyed by a decline in global crude prices, with Brent crude easing to around 105.7 dollars per barrel. Analysts said the softer oil prices offered relief to markets concerned about inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty.

Asian markets largely traded in positive territory, with South Korea’s Kospi surging more than seven per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Shanghai’s SSE Composite also recorded gains. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, however, traded marginally lower.