Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade tracking recovery in global markets

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a recovery in global markets and improving investor sentiment after signs of easing hostilities between Israel and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 350.57 points to 73,874.83 in early deals, recovering part of the sharp losses suffered in the previous session. The NSE Nifty50 advanced 114.50 points to 23,237.50.

The rebound came after markets were rattled on Monday by geopolitical concerns and foreign fund outflows. The Sensex had plunged 719.08 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 73,524.26, while the Nifty fell 243.70 points, or 1.04 per cent, to settle at 23,123.

Among the top gainers on Tuesday were Trent, ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, NTPC, Tata Steel, Infosys, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra traded in the red.

Investor sentiment received a boost as global crude oil prices eased amid indications that tensions between Israel and Iran may not escalate further.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, fell 1.15 per cent to USD 93.17 per barrel.