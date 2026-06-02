Sensex, Nifty rebound sharply as value buying and IT rally lift markets

Indian equity benchmarks staged a strong intraday recovery on Tuesday, erasing early losses to trade higher amid renewed value buying, gains in information technology stocks and easing crude oil prices.

After opening on a weak note, both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rebounded sharply during the afternoon session. By 1.30 pm, the Sensex had climbed 481 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 74,748.41, while the Nifty advanced 130 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 23,512.60.

The recovery was broad-based, with nearly 1,935 stocks advancing against 1,802 declines on the NSE. From its intraday low, the Sensex rallied almost 1,000 points, while the Nifty reclaimed the crucial 23,500 mark. The Bank Nifty also recovered strongly, rising more than 1.1 per cent from its day's low to return to positive territory.

Moneycontrol reported that market participants attributed the turnaround largely to value buying at lower levels after the benchmarks remained under pressure in recent sessions. Investors selectively accumulated shares of heavyweight companies such as ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel, which helped lift the broader market sentiment.

Technology stocks emerged as the biggest contributors to the recovery. The Nifty IT index climbed as much as 5 per cent during the session to touch a one-month high, extending its recent rally. The sector has now gained more than 8 per cent over the past three trading sessions.

Among the top performers, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys led gains, with both stocks rising sharply. Broader optimism in the technology sector was supported by favourable global cues and positive commentary from brokerages.

Market experts pointed to encouraging earnings from software and cloud companies globally, including US-based Snowflake, which reinforced expectations of steady demand for technology services. Analysts also noted that recent concerns around project delays at certain Indian IT firms appeared to be company-specific rather than indicative of a broader slowdown in demand.