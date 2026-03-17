Sensex, Nifty reverse early gains amid profit booking and global jitters

India’s benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, gave up early gains on Tuesday, slipping into negative territory by midday as investors booked profits following a strong rally in the previous session.

After rising more than 1 per cent on Monday, both indices opened higher and extended gains in early trade, with the Sensex climbing over 500 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 23,500 mark. However, the momentum proved short-lived, with both benchmarks turning lower by late morning.

Here are the key factors behind the reversal:

Profit booking at higher levels

Investors chose to lock in gains after Monday’s sharp rebound, particularly in IT, FMCG and financial stocks. The IT sector led the decline, with selling pressure building ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Continued foreign investor selling

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained persistent sellers, offloading equities worth more than Rs 9,300 crore in the previous session. March has seen sustained outflows, with foreign investors pulling out over Rs 66,000 crore so far, dampening overall sentiment.

Weakness in the rupee

The Indian rupee slipped against the US dollar, weighed down by rising crude oil prices and ongoing capital outflows. A softer currency often reflects investor caution and adds pressure on equity markets.

Expiry-related volatility

Tuesday marked the weekly expiry of Nifty derivatives contracts, a factor that typically leads to heightened volatility as traders adjust or close positions.