Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade on global optimism

Indian equity benchmarks opened on a firm note on Monday, supported by positive global signals and broad-based buying across key sectors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced around 0.6 per cent to trade at 77,121.97 in early deals, gaining roughly 457 points. The broader Nifty 50 also moved higher, rising 150 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 24,047.

Markets were buoyed by gains in sectors such as real estate, pharmaceuticals, information technology, automobiles and banking. Sectoral indices reflected the momentum, with Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma leading the rally, followed by IT, auto and PSU banking stocks.

In contrast, some financial stocks, including Axis Bank, Shriram Finance and Bajaj Finance, faced selling pressure and featured among the early laggards.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with midcap and smallcap indices climbing up to 1 per cent. Meanwhile, the India VIX, a gauge of market volatility, eased more than 2 per cent to 19.24, indicating relatively calmer investor sentiment.