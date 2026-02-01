Sensex, Nifty trade higher ahead of Union Budget 2026-27 presentation

Benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Sunday morning as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, scheduled to be presented in Parliament at 11:00 am.

The BSE Sensex rebounded after early fluctuations, climbing 272.23 points to 82,542.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 66.9 points to 25,387.55 in morning trade.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, and Larsen & Toubro led the gains. On the other hand, Infosys, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Steel were among the laggards.