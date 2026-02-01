Sensex, Nifty trade higher ahead of Union Budget 2026-27 presentation
BSE Sensex rises 272 points to 82,542; NSE Nifty 50 up 67 points to 25,388 in morning trade
Benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Sunday morning as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, scheduled to be presented in Parliament at 11:00 am.
The BSE Sensex rebounded after early fluctuations, climbing 272.23 points to 82,542.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 66.9 points to 25,387.55 in morning trade.
Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, and Larsen & Toubro led the gains. On the other hand, Infosys, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Steel were among the laggards.
“Markets are likely to remain highly volatile today, with sharp swings possible in either direction depending on announcements related to fiscal policy, capital expenditure, sector-specific incentives, and the fiscal deficit target — expected around 4.3–4.4 per cent of GDP for FY27,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a wealth-tech platform.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers, acquiring equities worth Rs 2,251.37 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
Global cues were muted as Asian markets remained closed on Sunday due to holidays, while US markets ended lower on Friday. In the previous session, the Sensex fell 296.59 points (0.36 per cent) to 82,269.78, and the Nifty dropped 98.25 points (0.39 per cent) to 25,320.65.
With attention firmly on the Budget, market participants are watching for signals on growth, taxation, and investment incentives that could influence short-term volatility and sectoral performance.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines