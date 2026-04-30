Sensex pares losses, Nifty reclaims 24,000 as markets recover from early slump

Indian equity markets recovered part of their early losses on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounding in afternoon trade after a weak start to the session.

By 1:44 pm, the Sensex was down 423.95 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 77,072.41, while the Nifty fell 155.15 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 24,022.50. The Nifty managed to reclaim the key psychological level of 24,000 after slipping below it earlier in the day, while the Sensex recovered nearly 800 points from its intraday low.

Market breadth remained negative, with declines outpacing advances, indicating that selling pressure persisted despite the partial recovery.

Analysts attributed the rebound primarily to value buying, as investors stepped in to pick up stocks after benchmark indices had dropped more than 1.2 per cent during morning trade. Buying interest was particularly visible in information technology and pharmaceutical stocks.

V.K. Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments said investor focus is gradually shifting towards companies reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and offering positive business outlooks, creating selective opportunities despite broader uncertainty.