Sensex slips 1,000 points from peak as profit booking drags markets lower

Indian equity benchmarks reversed early gains on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex falling sharply from its intraday high and the Nifty 50 hovering near the 24,100 mark, as investors turned cautious and booked profits.

By early afternoon, the Sensex was down 364 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 77,747.18, while the Nifty slipped 113 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 24,117.90. The decline followed a strong start to the session, during which the Sensex had surged over 600 points to 78,730.32 and the Nifty had climbed close to 24,401 before losing momentum.

Profit booking after recent rally

Market participants appeared to lock in gains after a robust rally in the previous session. On Wednesday, the Sensex had advanced more than 1,260 points, while the Nifty gained over 380 points, prompting some investors to take profits at higher levels.

Analysts said such consolidation could be healthy for the market after recent gains, with a phase of range-bound movement likely before any sustained upward move.

Weakness in key sectors

Selling pressure in automobile and FMCG stocks weighed on overall sentiment. Shares of companies such as Britannia Industries and Nestle India edged lower, while auto majors including Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors also declined.