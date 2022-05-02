Sensex slips for 2nd day as hawkish Fed looms; HDFC shines after Q4 show

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty shed 33.45 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 17,069.10.



Titan was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling 2.95 per cent, followed by Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints, Maruti, SBI and Kotak Bank.



In contrast, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, HDFC and ITC were among the prominent gainers, jumping as much as 4.17 per cent.



HDFC advanced 1.55 per cent after the country's largest mortgage lender reported a 16 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,700 crore for the March 2022 quarter. HDFC Bank too rose 1.33 per cent.



The market breadth was negative, with 19 declines and 11 advances.



"The recent hawkish turn by Fed has made investors extra cautious ahead of the upcoming Fed meeting triggering high volatility in the market. The rising dollar index, FII selling spree and elevated commodity prices further hammered the risk sentiment.



"On the other hand, domestic numbers like GST collection, auto sales numbers and manufacturing PMI for the month of April gave a sense of an improving economic outlook," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



The GST collection in April touched the highest-ever level of about Rs 1.68 lakh crore, up 20 per cent from the year-ago period, on improved compliance and recovery in business activity.