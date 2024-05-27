Sensex cracks 76,000, Nifty at all-time high ahead of GDP data release, exit polls

Dalal Street was on fire on Monday as the Sensex broke 76,000 for the first time with investors anticipating the release of the March quarter GDP statistics on 31 May, Lok Sabha election exit polls on 1 June, and the election results on 4 June. It, however, closed marginally down after a highly volatile trading session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 19.89 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 75,390.50, having climbed 599.29 points or 0.79 per cent to an all-time peak of 76,009.68 earlier in the day. The sharp intraday swings saw the index drop around 835 points from its peak to a low of 75,175.27 as investors booked profits in the last 30 minutes of trade.

The broader Nifty of the NSE also experienced similar volatility, closing 24.65 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 22,932.45. The index hit a new lifetime high of 23,110.80 during the day before tanking approximately 240 points due to selling in oil, energy, and FMCG shares.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries declined nearly 1 per cent, dragging the benchmark indices into the negative territory. Selling pressure in FMCG giant ITC further eroded gains.

Equity benchmarks had been on a record-breaking rally for the third consecutive day ahead of the Lok Sabha election results and a rally in global markets. The general election results will be declared on 4 June, following the GDP numbers for the March quarter on 31 May and exit polls on 1 June.

The Sensex breached the historic 75,000 mark for the first time on April 9 and climbed 1,000 points to reach 76,000 in 31 trading sessions. The BSE benchmark, which had hit the 74,000 level on 6 March, took 21 trading sessions to reach the 75,000 mark on 9 April.