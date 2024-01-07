Silently done: Interest rates on personal, auto loans tweaked up

How much interest are you paying on your auto loan currently? Not a rhetorical question, this, because your bank ought to have informed you by now that you will have to pay more, surely? Not really, if you read until the end.

The hike has been a quiet one, as a report in the Times of India points out. Simply put, the interest rates on select retail loans, excluding home loans, have been tweaked upward, with several banks revising their marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR).

Why have home loans been excluded? The answer is that home loans are linked to the repo rate (the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India or RBI lends), which has been constant since February 2023. However, many other loans are not linked to the repo rate.

The report states that the State Bank of India (SBI), which offered auto loans starting from 8.65 per cent until December 2023, has now raised the starting rate to 8.85 per cent for clients with high credit scores, in other words, customers who have displayed responsible credit behaviour in the past.

Following in the SBI’s footsteps, several other banks have also increased their personal loan rates. Bank of Baroda, for example, which was charging 8.7 per cent on auto loans last month, is now charging 8.8 per cent and has reintroduced its processing fees, which were waived during the festive season.