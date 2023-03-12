Silicon Valley Bank CEO sold $3.5m in shares just two weeks before collapse

Becker and Beck sold off their massive stakes in a legal corporate trading plan established by the SEC to thwart insider trading, so it is not clear whether the CEO and CFO knew the company would collapse in just two weeks, New York Post reported.



The firm was abruptly shut down Friday by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation due to liquidity fears.



SVB disclosed it had taken a $1.8 billion hit from a $21 billion fire sale of its bond holdings.



It faced a cash crunch due to surging interest rates and a recent meltdown in the tech sector led many customers to pare their deposits, New York Post reported.