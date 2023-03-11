Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Josh Butler, CEO of workplace safety analytics startup CompScience, was quoted as saying that he was unable to get his company's money out of the bank.



"Everyone from my investors to employees to my own mother are reaching out to ask what's going on. The big question is how soon will we be able to get access to the rest of the funds, how much if at all? That's absolutely scary," he said.



On Friday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took control of SVB's $175 billion in customer deposits.



"Deposits of up to $250,000 were insured by the regulator. Beyond that, customers have received no information on when they will regain access to their money," the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has claimed that he is "open to the idea" of buying out SVB.