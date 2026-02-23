Silver surges nearly 5% on MCX as tariff tensions lift safe-haven demand

Silver prices rallied sharply on Monday, climbing almost 5 per cent in the domestic futures market as escalating global tariff tensions and geopolitical uncertainty drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver contracts for March delivery jumped Rs 12,338, or 4.88 per cent, to trade at Rs 2,65,282 per kilogram in 6,024 lots.

The uptrend was mirrored in international markets. On Comex, silver futures for the March contract advanced 5.58 per cent, rising by $4.5 to $86.93 per ounce.

Market analysts attributed the rally to renewed trade frictions and heightened global uncertainty. Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said silver had extended gains for a fourth straight session as investors sought refuge in precious metals.