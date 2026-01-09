SIP inflows hit record in Dec, but mutual funds see heavy overall outflows

Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows climbed to a fresh all-time high in December, underlining the resilience of retail participation in equity markets, even as the mutual fund industry recorded sizeable net outflows during the month, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday.

Monthly SIP contributions rose to Rs 31,002 crore in December, up from Rs 29,445 crore in November, marking a 5 per cent increase on a month-on-month basis and a 17 per cent rise year-on-year. The sustained growth in SIP investments helped support equity participation despite bouts of market volatility.

Equity mutual fund inflows stood at Rs 28,054 crore during the month, while gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw a sharp surge in interest, attracting inflows of Rs 11,647 crore compared with Rs 3,742 crore in November. The strong demand for gold ETFs pointed to a growing preference for diversification and defensive allocations.

However, the broader picture revealed a more cautious investor stance. The mutual fund industry recorded net outflows of Rs 66,571 crore in December, reflecting significant redemptions in certain categories as investors rebalanced portfolios. Hybrid schemes attracted inflows of Rs 10,756 crore, while ‘other schemes’, including ETFs, recorded net inflows of Rs 26,723 crore.