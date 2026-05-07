Skyroot Aerospace becomes India’s first space-tech unicorn after $60 million fundraise

Skyroot Aerospace has become the country’s first space-tech unicorn after raising $60 million (around Rs 570 crore) in a fresh funding round led by Sherpalo Ventures and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

The Hyderabad-based startup was quoted in various media portals as saying the round also drew participation from BlackRock, the founders of Greenko Group, Arkam Ventures, Playbook Partners, Shanghvi Family Office and several other investors. While Playbook Partners and Shanghvi Family Office joined as new backers, Sherpalo, GIC, BlackRock, Greenko Group and Arkam Ventures increased their existing investments in the company.

Moneycontrol reported that following the latest capital infusion, Skyroot’s valuation has climbed to $1.1 billion, more than doubling from its 2023 valuation of about $519 million. The milestone makes the company India’s first unicorn in the private space sector and one of the country’s most heavily funded space-tech ventures.

As part of the investment, renowned Silicon Valley investor and Sherpalo founder Ram Shriram will join Skyroot’s board. Shriram is widely recognised as one of Google’s earliest backers and currently serves on the board of Alphabet Inc.