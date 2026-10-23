Smallcap, midcap indices slide for seventh session as Swiggy plunges 16%

Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 extend losses to a seventh session, falling 3.63 per cent and 2.73 per cent respectively

Selling spreads across both indices, with 96 of their 100 constituents trading lower

Swiggy plunges 16 per cent after quarterly results show wider quick-commerce losses

Indian smallcap and midcap shares fell sharply on Friday, extending their losing run to seven consecutive sessions as widespread selling pushed both indices below the benchmark Nifty’s performance.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped 3.63 per cent to an intraday low of 17,611.40, taking its decline over seven sessions to around 8 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 2.73 per cent to 55,501.15, bringing its losses over the same period to approximately 7 per cent.

The benchmark Nifty surrendered its early gains and declined around 1 per cent, heading for a fourth successive session of losses amid rising crude oil prices and tensions in West Asia.

Higher oil prices raise concerns about business costs and corporate profitability, while geopolitical tensions weaken investors’ appetite for risk. Company-specific earnings setbacks, like Swiggy, only added to the pressure. Lower liquidity in smaller stocks helped amplify price declines during widespread selling, contributing to their sharper falls compared with the Nifty.