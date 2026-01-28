South Africa weighs steep tariffs on vehicle imports from India and China

South Africa is considering imposing import tariffs of as much as 50 per cent on vehicles brought in from India and China, as the government moves to counter the growing impact of foreign-made cars on its domestic automotive industry.

The proposal is being examined by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, which is reviewing the current tariff framework to curb rising imports that policymakers say are undermining the competitiveness of local manufacturers.

According to a Bloomberg report, officials are exploring changes to import duties to align them more closely with World Trade Organization rules for most-favoured nations.

Ayabonga Cawe, commissioner of the International Trade Administration Commission, told lawmakers in Cape Town that South Africa’s bound tariff rate for fully built passenger vehicles stands at 50 per cent. He said there was also limited scope to adjust duties on automotive components, with potential rates ranging between 10 per cent and 12 per cent depending on the country of origin.