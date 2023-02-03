S&P Global Ratings revises outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Electricity to negative

"There is a risk that investor concerns about the group's governance and disclosures are larger than we have currently factored into our ratings, or that new investigations and negative market sentiment may lead to increased cost of capital and reduce funding access for rated entities," S&P said in a statement.



As a result, it revised the rating outlook to negative from stable on Adani Electricity and Adani Ports.



"We affirmed our issuer and issue ratings on the entities as their business fundamentals remain intact, short-term liquidity is adequate, and debt maturities in the next 12 months are manageable," it added.