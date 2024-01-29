SpiceJet gets over Rs 900 crore funding; to focus on fleet upgradation, cost cutting measures

With more than Rs 900 crore in funding coming in this month, SpiceJet will focus on the upgradation of its fleet and cost-cutting measures as the no-frills airline works on ways to come out of turbulent times.

In an internal note to the senior staff on Monday, the airline said it now has a substantial bank balance of more than Rs 900 crore, including Rs 160 crore received as an instalment under the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

The carrier, facing multiple headwinds in recent months, has so far received around Rs 1,000 crore under the ECLGS.

According to an official in the know, the latest instalment came recently after its Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh infused funds into the airline.